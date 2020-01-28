A man charged with strangling his girlfriend and being a habitual offender, third offense, was sentenced to time in the Mason County Jail and probation Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Bernard Joe Bovee Jr., 46, 6590 E. Beech St., Fountain, was sentenced to one year in jail and two years probation for domestic violence, and the habitual offender charge. Judge Susan K. Sniegowski ordered that he serve five months of the jail time now with the rest to be served at the court’s discretion. The jail time began Tuesday evening.
“This is an extremely serious matter,” Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola said. “We have a victim who was extremely traumatized in the incident and who required hospital treatment afterwards. She described the incident as Mr. Bovee ‘holding her throat and choking her for like three minutes’ which was terrifying for her.
“And maybe the most concerning thing about Mr. Bovee is that he rationalizes his actions by blaming the victims,” Spaniola added. “And he still has belongings that she (the victim) hasn’t been able to get back from him.”
Bovee’s defense attorney, Al Swanson, told the court that Bovee’s last serious brush with the law was in 2003.
“He’s only had a DNR violation since that time,” Swanson said. “As for the victim, she had left to go to California and now she’s apparently somewhere in Alabama. She must not be too concerned about her things.
“If the court renders jail time, we would ask that he be allowed to serve it on weekends.”
In rendering her sentence, Sniegowski asked if Bovee was currently working. He replied that he was not employed at this time
“I can’t imagine why you would ask for this,” the judge said. “There is no reason for it.”
Swanson replied that Bovee has disability, and that if he was incarcerated for too long he would lose that.
A charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder was dismissed upon his plea to the domestic violence charge and the habitual offender charge.