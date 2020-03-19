A Fountain man, who advertised himself as a licensed and insured builder, was sentenced to pay thousands in fines and restitution after his sentencing hearing before Judge Peter Wadel in 79th District Court.
Dale Allyn Lifer, 29, 6213 E. Hansen Road, Fountain, pleased guilty to being an unlicensed residential builder in district court on Wednesday, March 11.
Lifer was ordered to pay $9,000 in restitution to the victim in the case, and a $5,000 fine. He was ordered to pay another $460 in other miscellaneous court costs.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.