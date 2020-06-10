The 55-year-old Fountain man who was found guilty at the conclusion of a jury trial in February of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer was sentenced in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
Robb Ray Dodson, 55, of 7115 E. Bockstanz Road, was sentenced to one year of probation and a one year discretionary jail term before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski. The proceedings were conducted via Zoom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a very complicated case that had multiple people involved and where there was conflicting information given to the people involved,” Judge Sniegowski said. “And I realize that Mr. Dodson is the full-time caregiver for his disabled daughter.
“But Mr. Dodson, if you had just sat down and talked with the officer and aired your concerns this situation could have had a very different outcome,” she continued.
“It is incumbent on every citizen in their interaction with police officers to calmly state their views and try to talk to them, instead of turning around and walking away from them.
“In this case the officer didn’t have all the information and he needed to talk to you, but instead you ignored him.
“Everybody came at the situation from a different perspective.”
In addressing the court, Dodson said he was glad that because if all this that the eyes of Child Protective Services had been “opened up” to the situation.
“My nephew is safe now and is back with his natural father,” Dodson said. “He is safe now and that’s all that matters.”
John Middlebrook, assisting prosecuting attorney who handled the jury trial, explained to the court why he did not recommend jail time in the case.
“There were three variables that drew me to come to that conclusion,” Middlebrook said. “The first thing is that he is the only full-time caregiver for his disabled daughter. It was of a concern to me if he spent any time in jail he could have been exposed to the COVID virus and taken it home to her. That could have had disastrous results. Finally, Mr. Dodson has health problems of his own. He suffers from serious back problems.
“However, I believe that the restitution he owes in the case should be paid by the time his probation ends,” he added.
Peter Vangeldren, Dodson’s attorney, had also addressed the court before the judge rendered her sentence and asked that his client be given probation only and no up front jail time.
“Robb is very mindful of who he lets enter the home and who he has contact with because he doesn’t want to bring the virus to his daughter,” Vangeldren stated. “He’s not a threat to the community, he’s not out and about.
“He does have serious back problems and I would ask the court to render the minimal probation time,” he added. “He was trying to do the right thing by his nephew and the situation got out of hand.”
Dodson was ordered to pay $4,380.68 in restitution and to pay $530 in other fines and costs and a fee of $30 per month for his probation monitoring.