A 30-year-old Fountain woman was sentenced Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court to a year in the Mason County Jail and probation for running over her husband’s foot and then stomping on it during an argument a year ago.
Sara Anne Dwyer, of 710 E. Sandra Day Drive, was additionally sentenced to serve 30 days of the jail term now with the rest to be served at the court’s discretion and was given credit for 13 days already served. She was also placed on probation for one year.
Dwyer had been charged with felonious assault, domestic violence — second offense and a charge of retail fraud. The sentence for retail fraud in district court will be served concurrently with the circuit court sentence. A count of felonious assault was dismissed.
Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola said that Dwyer had a prior criminal record which included issuing non-sufficiently funded checks, larceny under $200, impaired driving and retail fraud.
She was ordered to pay $525 in fines, costs and other court fees and was ordered to have no contact with her husband, David Dwyer.0
Judge Susan K. Sniegowski warned Dwyer that if she was arrested for anything that would be considered a violation of her probation, and that she would be back in circuit court. The judge also reminded her that any contact with the police must be reported to her probation agent.