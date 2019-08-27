MANISTEE — Shane McKee Loney, 31, of Frankfort, was arraigned Tuesday in 85th District Court in Manistee on five felony counts as it relates to an incident in Pleasanton Township in Manistee, according to a press release from Manistee Sheriff John O’Hagan.
Loney was charged with three felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, each carrying a penalty of four years in prison and a $2,500 fine; a count of carrying a concealed weapon, a felony charge that carries a penalty of five years in prison and a $2,500 fine; and a count of felony firearm, a charge that carries a penalty of two years in prison.
Bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety/10 percent, stated O’Hagan.
The charges are from an incident on Saturday, Aug. 24, where Loney allegedly went to his employer’s home to get a paycheck, and an argument ensued. O’Hagan stated in a press release Monday that Loney retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and fired three shots toward the ground and a field in an adjacent property.
O’Hagan stated Monday that Loney was apprehended Sunday, Aug. 25, and a Glock 17 with a loaded magazine and ammunition were seized by his department in the investigation.