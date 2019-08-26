MANISTEE — A 31-year-old Frankfort man is custody at the Manistee County Jail following an alleged incident Saturday in Pleasanton Township, and he could facing charges that includes felonious assault, reckless use of a firearm, possession of an unlicensed firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.
Manistee Sheriff John O’Hagan stated in a press release that deputies were called to investigate an alleged assault at a residence on Swanson Road between 3 and 4 p.m. Saturday.
O’Hagan stated the complainant told deputies that an employee of their business came to the complainant’s residence to get a paycheck. An argument ensued over the signing of tax paperwork and amount of pay, and the suspect allegedly became agitated.
“(The suspect) returned to his vehicle where he pulled a handgun, approached toward them and fired three rounds with the gun pointing toward the road and into a field adjacent to their property,” O’Hagan stated.
The Frankfort man was arrested Sunday, and a Glock 17 with a loaded magazine was seized, O’Hagan stated. The case is still under investigation, and the man awaits arraignment in 85th District Court, O’Hagan stated.