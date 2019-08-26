Weather Alert

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * HIGH WAVE ACTION, STRONG CURRENTS AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED. * STRONG STRUCTURAL AND LONGSHORE CURRENTS EXPECTED, AS WELL AS RIP CURRENTS * LOCATION...ALL BEACHES FROM HOLLAND TO MANISTEE. * OVERVIEW/POTENTIAL IMPACTS... SOUTHERLY WINDS WILL CREATE DANGEROUS CONDITIONS THROUGH THIS EVENING ALONG SOUTH FACING PIERS AND BREAKWATERS. WINDS WILL BECOME WEST TONIGHT WITH THE DANGER SWITCHING TO THE POSSIBILITY OF RIP CURRENTS ON TUESDAY AND CONTINUING INTO WEDNESDAY. THE WORST CONDITIONS ON LAKE MICHIGAN WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY WHEN WAVES UP TO 8 FEET ARE FORECAST. LAKESHORE FLOODING AND BEACH EROSION WILL BE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AVOID SWIMMING AT LAKE MICHIGAN BEACHES OR WALKING OUT ON PIERS THE NEXT FEW DAYS! PIERS WILL BE HEAVILY SWAMPED BY WAVES. &&