Sentencings
James Edward Martin Jr., 25, 606 King St., Ionia, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, may serve 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, must attend the Victims Impact Panel and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Brody Phillip Minzey, 24, 13726 State Road, Nunica, was sentenced to 90 days of jail to be served in the next year at the court’s discretion and $585 in fines and costs including $355 in restitution after pleading guilty to recreational trespass. Once the restitution is paid in full, the discretionary term of jail ends. A count of malicious destruction of a building less than $200 and a count of breaking and entering without the owner’s permission were dismissed with prejudice.
Christopher Lloyd Rosenow, 41, 451 W. Free Soil Road, Free Soil, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, may serve 93 days of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year and must pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving with a license suspended/revoked/denied. A count of failing to maintain security and a count of operating an unregistered vehicle were dismissed with prejudice.
Kurt Edward Riley, 54, 4160 Valley Vista Drive Apt. 101, Hudsonville, was sentenced to a day of jail with credit for a day, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, must attend Victims Impact Weekend and must pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor. A count of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or higher and a count of speeding 35-plus mph over the limit were dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Larry James Dyer, 59, 3630 Holton Duck Lake Road, Twin Lake, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence second offense after an arrest on Sept. 15 by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12.
Allen Michael Maile, 19, 203 E. Melendy Apt. 2, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $200 or more but less than $1,000 after a March 10 arrest by the Scottville Police Department. A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 5.
Stewart Albert Rickert, 33, 1334 Drent Road, Muskegon, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a felony count of domestic violence third offense and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction after a May 29 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set.
Bobby Earl Harris, 35, 109 E. Foster St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of disorderly person — public intoxication after a Sept. 13 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28.
Michael Arthur Sagers, 65, 5105 Millerton Road, Fountain was arraigned on misdemeanor count of assault and battery after a July 26 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept.28
Andrew Lawrence Barrette, 57, 105 W. Melendy St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of operating under the influence of liquor third offense and a misdemeanor count of driving while license was suspended/revoked/denied after a Sept. 10 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000, cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 23.
Brian Felix Vaillancourt, 26, 406 N. Staffon, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more, a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of having an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle after a Sept. 10 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12.
Dismissals
Devin Latrell Castonia, 25, 600 Sherman Oaks Court Apt. 621, had a count of failure to maintain security dismissed without prejudice after pleading to a civil infraction of no proof of insurance.
Brandon Matthew Jablonski, 28, Walhalla, had a count of failure to maintain security dismissed without prejudice after pleading to a civil infraction of no proof of insurance.
Stewart Albert Richert III, 33, 1334 Drent Road, Muskegon, had a count of assault/bodily harm less than murder or strangulation, a count of domestic violence and a count of habitual offender fourth degree dismissed without prejudice because prosecutors stated further prosecution was not warranted.
Jessica Ann Woodring, 27, 7019 E. Stolberg Road, Fountain, had a count of operating a motor vehicle without insurance dismissed without prejudice because of hardship reasons and there is insurance on the vehicle she is currently driving.