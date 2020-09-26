Arraignments
Troy Albert Williamson, 51, 936 College Ave. NE, Apt. 1, Grand Rapids, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of public intoxication after an arrest on Sept. 16 by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 13.
Zachary Scott Austin, 32, 305 E. Second St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of transporting an open container of intoxicant while in a moving vehicle after an arrest on Sept. 16 by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28. In a separate case, Austin was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault second offense. A $2,500 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was set for Sept. 28.
Troy Albert Williamson, 51, no address listed, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery after an arrest on Sept. 16 by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 13.
Neal Barton Guss, 28, 4931 1/2 N. Cleveland St., Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of public intoxication after an arrest on Sept. 20 by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28.
Jason Lee Davis, 38, 12970 Healy Lake Road, Apt. A, Bear Lake, was arraigned on a felony count of controlled substance possession (narcotic/cocaine) and habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction after an arrest Sept. 23 by the Mason County Sheriff. A $5,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 30.