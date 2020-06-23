Brandishing a handgun
The Ludington Police Department is seeking charges against a 23-year-old Ludington man after he was caught brandishing a BB handgun at 11 p.m. Friday at the Tiki Bar in the 200 block of East Ludington Avenue. According to the report, the man was ejected from the establishment by its security. He allegedly had the gun in his belt and was showing it to other patrons in the bar who thought it was a real handgun. Security confiscated the gun and asked the man to leave, which he did.
Operating under the influence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 38-year-old Ludington man for operating under the influence of drugs following a traffic stop at 5:28 p.m. Saturday in the Pere Marquette Cemetery on Sixth Street. Officers allegedly found a syringe containing a suspected drug in his vehicle. The syringe has been sent to the crime lab for analysis. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 27-year-old Ludington woman for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop at 1:49 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Ludington and Rath avenues. Officers also ticketed the woman for possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Assault
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is seeking an arrest warrant for an alleged assault at noon Saturday in the 5500 block of 90th Avenue in Grant Township. Troopers reported an assault between two individuals was reported, and there were no injuries.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a report of an assault following an incident at 4:52 p.m. Saturday in the 8400 block of Arthur Road in Greenwood Township. Troopers stated the victim received minor injuries and a passenger-side window of a vehicle was broken. The victim did not seek medical treatment for the injuries.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff's Office cited a 31-year-old Traverse City man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 8:42 p.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 35-year-old Hart man for driving a suspended license following a traffic stop at 9:07 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Madison Street.
Violating restricted license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 26-year-old Flint man for violating the terms of his restricted driver's license following a traffic stop at 8:46 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Washington and Tinkham avenues.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a stolen black utility trailer at 9:18 a.m. Friday in the 5400 block of East Free Soil Road in Meade Township. The owner stated the trailer is equipped with a loading ramp with custom lights on the ramp.
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a stolen Vokul push scooter and a pair of Nike sandals at 1:54 p.m. Friday at the Bass Lake outlet in Summit Township. The scooter was described as black and red.
The Michigan State Hart Post responded at 4:20 p.m. Friday to Northside Market in the 6000 block of Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township for the report of a 37-year-old Ludington man leaving the store without paying for a quantity of beer.
The Michigan State Hart Post responded at 11 a.m. Friday to Great Lakes Pet Fencing in the 5700 block of 136th Avenue in Crystal Township for the report of a larceny. The exact items stolen were not in the report.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 4:08 p.m. Friday at the intersection of M-116 and Piney Ridge Road in Hamlin Township
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at 3:16 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and Chauvez Road. A 26-year-old Ludington man received minor injuries and was treated at the scene by Life EMS. The man allegedly drove in front of a vehicle headed northbound on Pere Marquette Highway.
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 3:29 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 6:18 p.m. Saturday on Hansen Road east of Stiles Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury on Friday:
• At 4:23 a.m. Friday on U.S. 31 south of the Beyer Road crossing in Summit Township;
• At 3:29 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 south of the Ludington rest area in Summit Township.