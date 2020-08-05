Assault
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating a report of domestic violence reported at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block of East Younkers Road in Newfield Township in Oceana County. No other details were available about the incident.
Property damage accident
The Ludington Police Department responded to a hit-and-run accident at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Harrison Street. There was not a description of the second vehicle, and the case was closed.
The Ludington Police Department responded to a property damage accident at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Tinkham Avenue.
Civil dispute
The Ludington Police Department assisted a civil complaint at 5:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Washington Avenue. Officers interviewed both parties, and the incident was resolved.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 10:01 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 10 west of Stephens Road in Custer Township.
Loose dog
The Ludington Police Department responded to a complaint of a loose dog at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday in the area of South Ferry and Loomis streets. The dog was caught, but police were unable to locate the owner. The dog was taken to Mason County Animal Control.
‘Trouble with subject’
The Ludington Police Department responded to a situation with a troublesome subject at 3:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Sherman Street. Police contacted the individual, and he left the area.
The Ludington Police Department responded to a suspicious situation at 5:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Harrison Street. Officers did not locate anyone, and the case was closed.
The Ludington Police Department responded to a situation with a troublesome subject at 3:31 p.m. at the intersection of Ludington and Rath avenues. Offices spoke to the individual, and they left the scene.