Possession of methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samantha Lynn Leahy, 40, 276 11th Street, Manistee, on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a traffic stop at 1:32 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stephens Road in Custer Township. Leahy was arraigned Friday by Magistrate Glenn Jackson III in 79th District Court on the charge. A $7,500, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 3.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a breaking and entering and theft of tools reported at 11:21 p.m. Thursday in the 4800 block of Hesslund Road in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies were informed that a home being remodeled was allegedly broken into and assorted tools were taken.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 6:02 a.m. on Fisher Road east of Peterson Road in Victory Township;
• At 7:58 a.m. on Lakeshore Drive north of Abrahamson Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 8 a.m. on Jebavy Drive south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Road.