Operating while intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ludington woman for driving while intoxicated — drugs following a be-on-the-lookout notice for a reckless driver at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township. The vehicle was located with the driver allegedly passed out behind the wheel with the vehicle in drive and the woman’s foot on the brake.
Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department investigated a complaint of domestic violence at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday and stated a case was forward to the prosecutor’s office. The department did not state the age, sex or hometown of the alleged suspect nor the charges referred.
Domestic disturbance
The Ludington Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Dowland Street. Officers report all parties were interviewed and separated. The department did not indicate how many people were involved, nor their ages or hometowns and whether any citations were issued or arrests made.
Fraud complaint
The Ludington Police Department is investigating a complaint of fraud reported at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Lakeview Drive. The case remains open. The department did not indicate the age, sex or hometown of the victim.
Harassment
The Ludington Police Department investigated a report of a harassing text message at 6:21 p.m. Wednesday at Stearns Park. The department did not state the age, sex or hometown of the victim nor if there were any suspects or persons of interest.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash without injury at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 9300 block of N. U.S. 31 in Grant Township.
Property damage accident
The Ludington Police Department responded to a property damage accident at 8:31 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Ferry and Fitch streets. The department stated a citation was issued to the individual at fault, but did not disclose the age, sex or hometown of the at-fault individual nor the what they were cited for.
Stolen wallet
The Ludington Police Department investigated a report of a stolen wallet at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Fifth Street. The department did not indicate the age, sex or hometown of the victim. The department states that the case was closed.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 5:59 a.m. on Darr Road south of Free Soil Road in Free Soil Township;
• at 7:15 a.m. on Campbell Road south of Millerton Road in Sherman Township.
‘Trouble with tenant’
The Ludington Police Department responded to a report of “trouble with tenant” at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday. The department stated the tenant calmed down, but it did not disclose what the initial issue was nor the age, sex or hometown of the tenant.
Noise complaint
The Ludington Police Department responded to a noise complaint that was determined to be unfounded at 1:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Filer Street.
Barking dog
The Ludington Police Department responded to a complaint of a barking dog that was determined to be unfounded at 3:13 p.m. in the 400 block of North Rath Avenue. The dog’s owner was contacted by officers.