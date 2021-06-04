Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 30-year-old Battle Creek man on a charge of domestic assault at 2:21 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Pine and Jackson streets. The man had a warrant for his arrest alleging failing to appear in 85th District Court in Manistee, and he had a warrant for his arrest alleging child neglect out of the Friend of the Court in Calhoun County. The victim in the incident, a 29-year-old Battle Creek woman, was uninjured. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 62-year-old Free Soil man on a charge of domestic violence after being called at 3:34 p.m. Thursday for an incident in the 2500 block of East Michigan Street in the Village of Free Soil. The victim in the incident was uninjured. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old Scottville woman on charges of domestic assault and resisting and opposing an officer after responding at 10:49 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of North Amber Road in Amber Township. Sheriff Kim Cole stated that during the arrest, the woman allegedly fought with deputies, but there were no injuries. The victim in the incident was uninjured. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a pair on warrants after a traffic stop at 11:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Ludington and Washington avenues in the City of Ludington. The driver, a 27-year-old Baldwin man, was arrested on a warrant that alleged being a parole absconder from the Lansing Tether Unit. The passenger, a 25-year-old Ludington woman, was arrested on a warrant alleging failing to appear in court from Mason County. Both were lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 57-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 4:27 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Dowland Street. The warrant alleges contempt of court out of Mason County. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Mason County man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 10:17 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 31 near Amber Road in Amber Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two two-vehicle crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 5:49 p.m. at the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and Sixth Street in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 8:20 p.m., on U.S. 10 west of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 1:28 a.m. on Stiles Road south of Hansen Road in Amber Township.