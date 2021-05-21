Warrant arrest, driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 51-year-old Ludington man on a bench warrant and cited a 54-year-old Ludington woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 9:01 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Dowland Street. The warrant alleged the man failed to appear for an arraignment in court on May 6. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 35-year-old Manistee man for having an unsecured load which caused him to spill garbage in the roadway following a traffic stop at 2:45 p.m. Thursday on Danaher Street in the City of Ludington.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 7:23 p.m. Thursday on Johnson Road west of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 1:32 a.m., on Lincoln Road north of Decker Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 9:08 a.m., on U.S. 31 north of LaSalle Road in Grant Township.