Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old Free Soil girl for assault after responding to an alleged incident at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 9000 block of North U.S. 31 in Free Soil Township. The victim, a 47-year-old Free Soil woman, received minor injuries but did not seek medical treatment. The girl was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving under influence of drugs
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old Custer man for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs following a traffic stop at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 31 near Chauvez Road in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash with injuries at 12:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Johnson Road in Amber Township. Troopers state the driver, a 41-year-old Ludington woman, said she swerved to miss a deal, and the vehicle rolled over. Two passengers, a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, along with the driver were transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital via Life EMS for treatment for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 9:48 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 10 near U.S. 31 in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 6:40 a.m. on Custer Road near Kinney Road in Eden Township;
• At 9 p.m. on Angling Road near Meyers Road in Hamlin Township.