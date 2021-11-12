Possession of methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 48-year-old Ludington man for possession of methamphetamine after responded to a single-vehicle crash at 12:12 a.m., Friday, at the intersection of Chauvez and Brunson roads in Pere Marquette Township. The vehicle the man was in was in a ditch. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 3:29 p.m., Thursday, on Hansen Road east of Meyers Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 6:42 a.m., on U.S. 10 east of Schoenherr Road in Branch Township;
• At 6:23 p.m., on Jebavy Drive south of Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township.