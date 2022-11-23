Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny of a wallet and AirPods at 12:21 a.m., Tuesday, from a vehicle parked in the Meijer lot in the 3900 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
The Maosn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of larceny of a cash box at 9:10 a.m., Tuesday, from the National Storage Center in the 400 block of South Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies state the building was broken into and the cash box was taken.
Breaking and entering
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a report of breaking and entering at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, at a residence on 88th avenue in Hart Township. The complainant stated the entry took place between 9:45 and 10:20 a.m. the same morning.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 10:56 a.m., Tuesday. The warrant alleges felony intimidation. The man turned himself into the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 32-year-old Shelby woman on a warrant at 11 a.m., Tuesday, on Shelby Road near the U.S. 31 expressway in Benona Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court on a traffic offense. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Driving while license suspended
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 54-year-old Pentwater man for driving while license suspended following a traffic stop at 5:32 a.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of Staffon Street and Tinkham Avenue in the City of Ludington.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to six car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 3:25 a.m., on Stiles Road north of Groth Road in Victory Township;
• At 7 a.m., on U.S. 10 east of Custer Road in Custer Township;
• At 7:10 a.m., on Townline Road east of Quarterline Road in Victory Township;
• At 10:41 a.m., on Custer Road north of Decker Road in Sherman Township;
• At 6:34 p.m., on U.S. 10 east of Gordon Road in Amber Township;
• At 7 p.m., on Chavez Road west of Lister Road in Riverton Township.