Retail fraud
The Ludington Police Department will be petitioning the juvenile court for a 16-year-old Ludington teen on a charge of retail fraud after the teen was allegedly caught stealing a vape pen at 8:46 a.m., Wednesday, at A.J.’s Party Port in the 400 block of South James Street. The teen was initially arrested then later released to the custody of the individual’s parents who will be following up with juvenile court.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at 8:33 p.m., Wednesday, near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash at 8:36 p.m., Wednesday, on U.S. 10 near Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.