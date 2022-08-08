Operating while
intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Ludington man for operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 2:30 a.m., Sunday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Dennis Road in Amber Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 30-year-old Ludington man for assault and battery after responding to an incident at 10:38 p.m., Friday, in the 200 block of South James Street. A 54-year-old Ludington man was uninjured in the incident. The 30-year-old man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Harassment
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office turned over the paperwork for possible charges of harassment and misuse of a telephone after responding to a complaint at 11:34 p.m., Sunday on East Johnson Road in Custer Township.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 51-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 1:07 p.m., Friday, in the 200 block of Ludington Avenue. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court.
Public intoxication
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 39-year-old Chelsea man for public intoxication after responding to an incident at 10:45 p.m., Sunday, in the 400 block of South Washington Avenue in Ludington.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle rear-end crash with injuries at 4:43 p.m., Friday, at the intersection of Free Soil and Schoenherr road in Meade Township. A 40-year-old Free Soil woman and a 50-year-old Arizona man were injured. They were transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The pair were injured when the vehicle they were in was hit from behind while they were stopped to turn left.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries at 11:36 a.m., Saturday, in the 3500 block of East Beyer Road in Sherman Township. A 73-year-old Fountain man was hurt when the ATV he was in left the roadway and overturned.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 5 p.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle, hit-and-run crash in he 3900 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township;
• At 7:43 p.m., Sunday, for a two-vehicle crash at intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited 26-year-old Fountain man for driving with a suspended license and not having insurance on his vehicle following a traffic stop at 3:20 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Campbell and Millerton roads in Sherman Township.
Vehicle-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle-deer crash with injury at 12:02 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 north of Hansen Road in Amber Township. A 35-year-old Ludington suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the motorcycle he was riding struck a deer. He was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 10 east of Dennis Road in Amber Township.
Minor in possession
The Ludington Police Department cited an 18-year-old Ludington woman for being a minor in possession of alcohol after investigating an incident at 10:49 p.m., Friday, in the 200 block of West Ludington Avenue.