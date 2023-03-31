Breaking and entering
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a break-in at a cabin at 6:25 p.m. Thursday in the 8900 block of East U.S. 10 in Branch Township. The complainant stated that the cabin was broken into within the last month and numerous items, including TVs and hunting equipment, were stolen.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit-and-run vehicle crash without injury at 11:30p.m. Thursday on Fountain Road east of Stephens Road in Sherman Township.