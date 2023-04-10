Operating while
intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old Custer man on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while impaired following a single-vehicle cash without injury at 10:44 p.m. Saturday on Custer Road south of Dewey Road in Sherman Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested at 69-year-old Brethren man on a contempt-of-court warrant from Manistee County at 4:35 p.m. Saturday following a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Freeman Road in Free Soil Township. The man was also cited for driving with a suspended operator’s license. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old Fountain man on five warrants out of Mason County at 8:16 p.m. Sunday on Barton Street in Pere Marquette Township. Four of the warrants charged him with failing to appear in court. The other warrant charges him with failing to pay his booking fee at the Mason County Jail. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department transported a 48-year-old man to the Mason County Jail after following an arrest at 3:19 p.m. Saturday in Muskegon County for failing to appear in 79th District Court. The original charge was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 53-year-old woman at 7:54 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failing to appear in 79th District Court. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 38-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant for failing-to-appear warrant out of Manistee County Court at 8:34 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Loomis and Rowe streets. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
False information
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 44-year-old Baldwin man on a charge of giving false information to police following a traffic stop at 8:47 p.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Jackson Road. The man was also cited for driving without a license and lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Property damage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint of damaged property at 8:07 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of West Sugar Grove Road in Victory Township. The complainant reported damage to a door, photos and an Xbox control after a break-in.
Driving without license
The Ludington Police Department cited an 84-year-old Scottville man for driving without a license at 1:52 p.m. Friday on the Stearns Outer Drive in Ludington.
Driving with open container of alcohol
The Ludington Police Department cited a 38-year-old Ludington man for having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle at 10:34 p.m. Friday following a traffic stop at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Loomis Street.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 11:56 a.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Jebavy Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 9:18 p.m. Friday on Walhalla Road north of Forest Trail Road;
• At 1:45 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 31 south of Beyer Road in Sherman Township;
• At 9:29 p.m. Sunday on Stiles Road south of Townline Road in Victory Township.