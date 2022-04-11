Possession
of methamphetamines
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old Ludington man for possession of methemphatimes after he was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle at 6:54 p.m., Sunday, in the 3600 block of North Jebavy Drive in Hamlin Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while
intoxicated
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 61-year-old Ludington man for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 9:21 p.m., Friday at the intersection of at Loomis Street and Washington Avenue. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Open intoxicants
in vehicle
The Ludington Police Department cited a 31-year-old Ludington man for having open intoxicant containers in a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 10:01 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Rath Avenue and St. Mary’s Street.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old Custer man on a pair of warrants at 9:52 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 east of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township. Both warrants alleged failing to appear in court, with one from the Michigan State Police Hart Post and the other from Grand Traverse County. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old Scottville woman on a warrant at Saturday at the Mason County Jail. The warrant was issued from the Van Buren County Friend of the Court. She was lodged in the jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 20-year-old Mears man on a warrant at 7:15 p.m., Sunday, in the 4000 block of Elm Street in New Era Township. The warrant alleged failure to appear in court. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Scam
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a scam it received at 2:21 p.m., Saturday, in Sheridan Township. The victim stated they spent $250 as a down payment to purchase a dog online. When the victim went to the home of the dog to retrieve it, the victim learned the sale was fraudulent.
Domestic violence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 23-year-old Hart man for domestic violence after responding to an incident at 10:40 p.m., Saturday, in the 3000 block of 72nd Avenue in Hart Township. The victim did not report any injuries. The man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Malicious destruction
of property
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of malicious destruction of property at 2:15 p.m., Sunday, in the 2000 block of East Wilson Road in Custer Township where a parking lot was damaged.
Driving while license suspended
The Ludington Police Department cited a 41-year-old Ludington man for driving while license suspended following a traffic stop at 7:22 p.m., Friday, at the intersection of Rath Avenue and Pere Marquette Street.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 25-year-old Oak Hill, Virginia, man for driving while license suspended following a traffic stop at 7:44 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of James and Filer streets.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 23-year-old Scottville man for driving while license suspended following a traffic stop at 9:07 a.m., Friday, at the intersection of Main and State streets in the City of Scottville.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 36-year-old Muskegon man for driving while license suspended following a traffic stop at 12:47 a.m., Saturday, at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Decker Road in Custer Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 54-year-old Scottville woman for driving while license suspended following a traffic stop at 3:41 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Main and State streets in the City of Scottville.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 6:33 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 east of Main Street in the Village of Custer in Custer Township;
• At 8:35 a.m., Friday, at the intersection of Custer and Power roads in Custer Township;
• At 11 p.m., Sunday, on Dewey Road east of Amber Road in Victory Township.