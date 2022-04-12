Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 34-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 10:55 a.m., Monday, in the 700 block of East Filer Street. The warrant alleges a felon being in possession of a firearm. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving while license suspended
The Ludington Police Department cited a 72-year-old Ludington woman for driving while license suspended following a traffic stop at 12:33 p.m., Monday, at the intersection of Madison and First streets.
Property damage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of property damage at 8:40 a.m., Monday, in the 3200 block of West Chauvez Road in Riverton Township. The complainant state someone threw a jar of nails into their driveway.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a larceny at 8:48 a.m., Monday, on South Main Street in the Village of Custer. A complainant stated a Galaxy S9 cell phone was stolen.