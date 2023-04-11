Trespassing
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old Ludington man for trespassing after he was requested numerous times to leave a residence in the 3000 block of North Lincoln Road in Hamlin Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 5:58 a.m. on Scottville Road north of Washington Road in Eden Township;
• At 6:15 a.m. on U.S. 10 east of Schoenherr Road in Branch Township;
• At 8:56 a.m. on Fountain Road east of Amber Road in Victory Township.