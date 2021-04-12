Possession of methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old Ludington woman for possession of methemphatimes after she was found unconscious in her vehicle at 6:45 p.m. Friday in the Walmart parking lot in the 4800 block of West U.S. in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies were able to revive her, and she was placed under arrest and transported to the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old Baldwin man following a traffic stop at 3:38 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township. The man had a warrant issued for alleged absconding parole issued from the Lansing Tether Unit. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old Fountain man following a traffic stop at 8:19 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Custer Road in Custer Township. The man had a warrant issued for his arrest alleging failure to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 26-year-old Ludington man for driving while under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop at 2:31 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 31-year-old Irons woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 4:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Staffon Street.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited an 18-year-old Flint woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 9:33 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Tuttle Road in Custer Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 8:30 a.m., Friday, at the intersection of Angling and Manales roads in Victory Township;
• At 8:35 a.m., Saturday, on Morse Road north of Dewey Road in Sheridan Township;
• At 9 p.m., Saturday, on Jebavy Drive north of Fisher Road in Hamlin Township.