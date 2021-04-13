Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 29-year-old Ludington man at 8:16 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Filer Street. The warrant was issued out of 79th District Court for failing to appear for an allegation of driving with a suspended license, second offense. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 7:36 p.m. on U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 8:50 p.m. on Chauvez Road east of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.