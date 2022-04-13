Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 19-year-old Ludington woman for domestic assault and battery after responding to an incident at 11:34 a.m., Tuesday, in the 700 block of North Rowe Street. The victim in the incident, a 23-year-old Ludington man, received a scratch on his neck and chest. Police said he did not seek medical treatment. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off at 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, from the Airport Shell station located in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Employees stated an unknown person had left without paying for $60 worth of gas.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 11:36 a.m., Tuesday, near the intersection of Sixth Street and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 1:57 a.m., on Quarterline Road south of Hoague Road in Grant Township;
• At 6:40 a.m., on U.S. 31 north of Freeman Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 9:44 p.m., on Free Soil Road west of Tyndall Road in Meade Township.