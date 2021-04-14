Criminal sexual conduct
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old Ludington man on a warrant charging a felony count of criminal sexual conduct at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Hesslund Road in Pere Marquette Township. No other information was available. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Possession of methamphetamine
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 30-year-old Tacoma, Washington, man for possession of methamphetamines following a traffic stop at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 31 expressway at the Pere Marquette Highway exit in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Breaking and entering
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of breaking and entering after being called at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 8900 block of East U.S. 10 in Branch Township. The homeowner stated the incident would have occurred within the previous four days. It was unknown if anything was missing.
Driving with revoked license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 47-year-old Ludington man for driving with a revoked operator’s license following a traffic stop at 10:42 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Melendy and George streets.
Driving without insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 38-year-old Ludington woman for driving without insurance following a traffic stop at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.