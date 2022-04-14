Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 30-year-old Muskegon man on a warrant at 2 a.m., Thursday, in the 200 block of Lincoln Street in the City of Hart. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court on an original charge of operating a motor vehicle while impaired. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 29-year-old Fountain woman on a warrant at 4:20 p.m., Wednesday, in the 6000 block of Glen Lane. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court on a traffic offense. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vandalism
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of vandalism it received at 1:13 p.m., Wednesday, in the 2600 block of North U.S. 31 in Victory Township. The complainant stated their vehicle and a fuse box were damaged.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 8:36 a.m., Wednesday, on Jebavy Drive north of Bryant Road.