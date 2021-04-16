Malicious destruction of property, assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old Ludington man on charges of malicious destruction of property, assault and minor in possession of alcoholic beverages after being called to a disturbance at a residence at 1:45 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Stiles Road in Amber Township. Deputies state the man is a resident in the home, and he is a relative to the victim of the alleged assault. The victim was uninjured. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 26-year-old Baldwin man for driving with a suspended license first offense following a traffic stop at 10:23 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 10 near Gordon Road in Amber Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 21-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license first offense following a traffic stop at 7:36 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Driving without license/never replied
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 22-year-old Ludington woman for driving without a license/never applied for one following a traffic stop at 7:07 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.