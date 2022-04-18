Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 33-year-old Ludington man for domestic assault by strangulation after being called at 4:04 a.m., Saturday, for an incident in the 200 block of East Fourth Street. The victim sustained minor injuries but did not seek medical attention. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while impaired
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 74-year-old Muskegon woman for operating while impaired following a traffic stop at 9:30 p.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Anderson and Fountain roads in Victory Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 42-year-old White Cloud man on a warrant following a traffic stop at 6:15 p.m., Sunday, in the 2500 block of Skeels Road in Grant Township in Oceana County. The warrant alleged failure to appear in court. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a gas drive-off reported at 4:57 p.m., Sunday, at the Ludington EZ Mart in the 5900 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. An unknown subject left without paying for $25.39 in gas.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 12:15 a.m., Saturday, on Lakeshore Drive south of Sugar Grove Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 11:13 p.m., Saturday, on Jebavy Drive north of Fisher Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 12:02 p.m., Sunday, on U.S. 10 east of Jackson Road Road in Pere Marquette Township.