Operating while impaired
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 61-year-old Fountain woman on a charge of operating while impaired first offense following a traffic stop at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday on Benson Road near Decker Road in Branch Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to an one-vehicle crash without injury at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday on Peterson Road near Fisher Road in Victory Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 8:47 p.m. Wednesday on Fountain Road east of Quarterline Road in Victory Township.