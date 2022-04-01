Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 34-year-old Ludington man on a charge of domestic assault and battery after responding to an incident at 12:50 a.m., Thursday, in the 200 block of East Second Street. The victim, a 16-year-old Ludington boy, sustained a bloody lip but did not seek medical treatment. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 41-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 10:22 p.m., Wednesday, in the 700 block of North Emily Street. The warrant from 79th District Court alleges driving with a suspended operator’s license. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 28-year-old Grand Rapids man for driving on a suspended license following a traffic stop at 10:16 a.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Rowe and Loomis streets.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes Thursday without injury:
• At 10:25 a.m., for a one-vehicle rollover crash on Sugar Grove Road west of Stephens Road;
• At 1:32 a.m., for a one-vehicle crash on Free Soil Road east of Taylor Road in Meade Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 9:56 a.m., Thursday, on Quarterline Road north of Gurney Road in Grant Township.