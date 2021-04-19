Driving under the influence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old Manistee man for driving under the influence of drugs following a traffic stop at 11:05 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stiles Road in Amber Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 64-year-old Ludington man for domestic assault and battery after being called to a residence at 3:31 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Danaher Street. The victim, a 59-year-old Ludington woman, suffered a minor injury to her face and arms during the alleged incident, and she did not seek medical attention. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 31-year-old Hart man for domestic violence after being called to a residence at 10:44 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of 28th Street for an alleged assault in Elbridge Township in Oceana County. The man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 21-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license first offense after a traffic stop at 11:31 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Madison Street.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 43-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license first offense following a traffic stop at 8:22 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Jefferson and Second streets.
Driving without a license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 29-year-old Dowagiac man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 1:38 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Oceana Drive and Meyers Road in New Era Township.
Drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a gas drive-off at 4 p.m. Sunday from the Airport EZ Mart in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10. A person allegedly left without paying $34.19.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four single-vehicle crashes without injury during the last several days:
• At 2:50 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 south of Hansen Road in Custer Township;
• At 3:37 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 north of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township;
• At 3:50 p.m., Saturday, on Custer Road north of Johnson Road in Custer Township for a rollover;
• At 3:25 p.m., Sunday, on Main Street and U.S. 10 in the Village of Custer.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury recently:
• At 5:15 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 north of Beyer Road in Sherman Township;
• At 6:57 a.m., Friday, on Victory Drive near Dennis Road in Victory Township;
• At 6:06 p.m., Friday, on Tuttle Road south of Filburn Road in Custer Township;
• At 7 a.m., Sunday, on Brye Road south of U.S. 10 in Amber Township.