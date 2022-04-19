Carrying a concealed weapon
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old Scottville man for carrying a concealed weapon after responding to a well-being check at 7:18 p.m., Monday, at the intersection of Johnson and Amber roads. The man was reportedly wandering around in a ditch. The man was allegedly to be in possession of brass knuckles. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Ludington man for domestic violence after being called for an incident at 11:41 p.m., Monday, at Wildwood Crossing apartment complex in Amber Township. The victim was not injured. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of retail fraud it received at 4:26 p.m., Monday, at Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. A woman is alleged to not ring up the correct price for items at the self checkout.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash without injury at 7:33 a.m., Monday, on Rasmussen Road east of Myers road in Amber Township.