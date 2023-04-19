Operating while intoxicated
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 37-year-old Pentwater man on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants after a traffic stop at 10:58 p.m. Tuesday on Oceana Drive near Harrison Road in Hart Township. The man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-car rollover crash with non-life threatning injuries at 5:29 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 31 south of the Chauvez Road overpass in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies said a 32-year-old Hart man received injuries in the crash, and was transported by Life EMS to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital for treatment. The crash occurred when the man hit a patch of ice on the roadway, causing him to lose control of his vehicle which then rolled over.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny of an inoperable bulldozer in the 300 block of North Benson Road in Branch Township. The complainant reported the alleged theft at 12:09 p.m. Tuesday, stating that someone took the bulldozer from his property sometime within the last month, deputies said.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 21-year-old Rothbury man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 6:15 p.m. Monday on Oceana Drive near M-20 in Shelby Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 39-year-old Twin Lake man for driving on a suspended license following a traffic stop on at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 31 near Hoague Road in Grant Township.
Driving without insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 26-year-old Shelby man for driving without insurance following a traffic stop at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday on 132nd Avenue near Shelby Road in Ferry Township.