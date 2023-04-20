Operating while
intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 49-year-old Gladwin man for operating while intoxicated third offense and having an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle after being called at 6;35 p.m. Wednesday at Culver’s Restaurant in the 5000 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies were called to a complaint of a man harassing customers. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 33-year-old Howard City man on a warrant Wednesday following a traffic stop on U.S. 10 near Stiles Road in Amber Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 10 east of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Highway.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday on Quarterline Road north of Koenig Road in Grant Township.