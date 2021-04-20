Drunken driving, resisting
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 50-year-old Ludington woman for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants second offense and resisting and opposing a police officer after a traffic stop after 5:52 p.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Main Street in the Village of Custer. Deputies reportedly radar-timed the suspect’s vehicle driving 96 mph in a 55 mph zone. Deputies allege the woman struggled with a deputy, and she made several attempts to pull away from the deputy while being handcuffed. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 5:12 p.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 6:35 a.m. on U.S. 31 south of Fountain Road in Sherman Township;
• At 6:53 a.m. on U.S. 31 south of Beyer Road in Sherman Township;
• At 10:30 a.m. on Lincoln Road north of Ehler Road in Hamlin Township.