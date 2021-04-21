Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old Muskegon Heights man following a traffic stop at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 10 near Gordon Road in Amber Township. The man was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped, and he was arrested on a warrant issued by the Kent County Friend of the Court. The driver, a 38-year-old Muskegon woman, was cited for driving with a suspended license first offense. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 38-year-old Manistee man for driving with a suspended license first offense following a traffic stop at 5:36 p.m. Tuesday on Stiles Road near Fountain Road in Victory Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the U.S. 31 off-ramp at U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 8:16 a.m. Tuesday on Free Soil Road east of Schoenherr Road in Meade Township.