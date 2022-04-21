Domestic assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 66-year-old Ludington man for a domestic assault after being called to an incident at 9:53 p.m., Wednesday, in the 900 block of North Emily Street. The victim, a 64-year-old Ludington woman, was not injured. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 10:57 a.m., Wednesday, on U.S. 10 and 31 in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 9:14 p.m., Wednesday, on U.S. 31 south of Free Soil Road in Free Soil Township.