Driving with revoked license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 49-year-old Gladwin man for driving with a revoked license following a traffic stop at 5:36 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 10 east of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Updated: April 22, 2023 @ 2:42 am
