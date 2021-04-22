Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old Scottville woman on three warrants at 4:02 p.m. in the 200 block of South Main Street in the City of Scottville. One warrant was for failing to appear in court in Mason County court and another warrant was for contempt of court, also from Mason County. The third warrant was for failing to appear in court in Muskegon County. Deputies were called at to a report of a disturbance where they located the woman. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.