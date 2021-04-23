Warrant arrests
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old Branch man at 10:08 a.m. Thursday in the 7800 block of Navajo Trail in Branch Township. Deputies arrested him on a warrant alleging operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 25-year-old Manistee man at 7:32 p.m. Thursday in the City of Ludington. Deputies arrested him on a warrant alleging failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Disorderly person
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Ludington man for being a disorderly person after deputies were called for a disturbance at 1:40 p.m. Thursday at Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 7:05 a.m. on Chauvez Road east of Morton Road in Riverton Township;
• At 7:30 a.m. on U.S. 31 south of Free Soil Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 10:07 p.m. on U.S. 10 west of Landon Road in Branch Township.