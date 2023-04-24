Operating while intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Scottville man for operating a motor vehicle while impaired with a 0.19 blood-alcohol level following a single-vehicle rollover crash at 12:30 a.m. Friday on Darr Road south of Hawley Road in Eden Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 46-year-old McBain man on a warrant after a traffic stop at 5:50 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of U.S. 10 in Amber Township. The report did not state what the warrant was for. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 23-year-old Ludington man on a warrant from Manistee County at 1:53 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Lakeshore Drive. The warrant alleged a probation violation. The man was turned over to Manistee County Sheriff’s office and transported to the to the Manistee County Jail.
Probation violations
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 36-year-old Ludington man on a probation violation at 10:13 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Delia Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Disorderly person
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 34-year-old Ludington man for being a disorderly person and allegedly being intoxicated in public at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Second Street. He lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of retail fraud at the Ludington Walmart store in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. According to store employees, a woman left the store with several items which she allegedly did not purchase.
Driving while license suspended
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 33-year-old Wayland man for driving on a suspended operator’s license following a traffic stop 9:35 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 10 near Gordon Road in Amber Township.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injuries in recent days:
• At 1:25 p.m. Friday for a single-vehicle crash on 10th Street south of 11th Street in Hamlin Township;
• At 5 a.m. Sunday for a single-vehicle crash at 5 a.m. Sunday on First Street west of Reinberg Street in the City of Scottville.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injuries in recent days:
• At 6:22 a.m. Friday on Washington Road east of Brye Road in Summit Township;
• At 9:10 p.m. Friday on Stiles Road north of Groth Road in Victory Township;
• At 4:43 a.m. Saturday on Jebavy Drive south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Chauvez Road west of Lister Road in Riverton Township.