Breaking and entering
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an RV break-in at 11:05 a.m. Monday at Point North RV in the 3300 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. Point North personnel reported that items were stolen from the interior of the vehicle.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 47-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 3:16 p.m. Monday, when the man turned himself in at the Mason County Jail.
Driving without without license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 59-year-old Detroit man for driving without an operator’s license, not having insurance on his vehicle and having an improper license plate following a traffic stop at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday on Jebavy Drive near Dewey Road in Hamlin Township.