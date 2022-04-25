Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 5:33 p.m. at the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Fisher Road in Hamlin Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 21-year-old Grant man on a warrant following a traffic stop at 1:45 p.m., Saturday, on Garfield Road near 158th Avenue in Ferry Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court. He was also cited for driving with a suspended license. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 25-year-old Shelby man on a warrant at 11:30 a.m., Sunday, in the Village Shelby. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant to arrest an individual for assault after responding to an incident at 12:05 p.m., Thursday, in the 3700 block of North Reek Road in Sherman Township. Deputies report that the victim, a 21-year-old Ludington man, received minor injuries and did not seek medical attention.
Operating while intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office was arrested a 52-year-old Wyoming man for operating while impaired second offense following a traffic stop at 2:09 p.m., Saturday, on Brye Road north of U.S. 31 in Amber Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 57-year-old Fountain man for operating while impaired following a traffic stop at 6:27 p.m., Saturday, on Weaver Road near U.S. 10 in Branch Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of breaking and entering at 10:28 a.m., Saturday, in the 6500 block of East Glenn Lane in Sheridan Township. The complainant stated someone broke into a storage shed and took tools.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off received at 1:03 p.m., Saturday, at the Shell gas station in the 100 block of East State Street in the City of Scottville. The individual reportedly drove away without paying for $93.19 in gasoline.
Vandalism
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a damaged mailbox it received at 8:31 p.m., Thursday, in the 2600 block of Larch Lane in Hamlin Township.
Driving without license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 41-year-old Montague man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 2:38 p.m., Friday, at the intersection of Hoague and Quarterline roads in Grant Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 57-year-old Hart man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 3:18 p.m., Friday, at the intersection of Hoague and Quarterline roads in Grant Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 22-year-old Fountain man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 4:23 p.m., Friday, at the intersection of Main and State streets in the City of Scottville.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 47-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license fourth offense following a traffic stop at 6:15 p.m., Friday, in the 1500 block of West Fisher Road in Victory Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash without injury at 9:50 a.m., Friday, in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury recently:
• At 4:31 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 south of Beyer Road in Sherman Township;
• At 8:31 a.m., Saturday, on Reek Road north of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township;
• At 6 p.m., Saturday, on Lakeshore Drive south of Killdeer Lane in Hamlin Township.