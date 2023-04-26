Warrant arrests
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old Fountain woman on an outstanding failure-to-appear Mason County Friend of the Court charge at 7:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of North 21st Street in Sheridan Township. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 50-year-old Bitely man on a failure-to-appear warrant following a traffic stop at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday on Pere Marquette Highway near Schick Road in Summit Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 78-year-old Fountain man on an outstanding failure-to-appear warrant following a traffic stop at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of North Benson Road in Sheridan Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 23-year-old Free Soil man was on a failure-to-appear warrant from Oceana County at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of North Michigan Avenue in Free Soil Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following vehicle crashes with no injuries reported:
• At 5:20 a.m. Tuesday for a one-vehicle crash on Reek Road near Johnson Road in Custer Township;
• At 3:17 p.m. Tuesday for a two-vehicle crash on Jebavy Drive at the Johnson Road intersection in Pere Marquette Township.