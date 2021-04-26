Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Scottville man for domestic violence at 7:28 p.m. Friday after he allegedly “head-butted” a Scottville woman in the face in the Walmart parking lot in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies stated the woman received minor injuries, but refused medical treatment. The man was taken to the Mason County Jail.
Possession of methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old Ludington man for possession of methamphetamines following a traffic stop at 9:36 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Benson Road and Glen Lane in Sheridan Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Reckless driving, drunken driving
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Custer man for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants first offense and reckless driving at 2:47 a.m. at the intersection of Sugar Grove and Custer roads in Sherman Township. Deputies allegedly clocked the vehicle was clocked at 100 mph on Sugar Grove Road. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating under influence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 59-year-old Ludington man for operating under the influence of intoxicants first offense following a single-car crash without injuries at 12:11 a.m. Friday on Johnson Road west of Stiles Road in Amber Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Branch man at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of East Anthony Road in Logan Township on a warrant. The Michigan State Police Hart Post sought a warrant for the man’s arrest on allegations of possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Ludington woman at 4:01 p.m. Saturday at 1 Atkinson Drive on two warrants. One was from Manistee County alleging retail fraud and the second was from Muskegon County alleging illegal entry. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Theft
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of stolen cameras at 10:17 a.m. Friday from a location in the 5000 block of South Schwass Road in Riverton Township. Deputies were informed six cameras were stolen.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of leaving a gas station without paying at 1:04 p.m. Saturday from the Ludington EZ Mart in the 5900 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies state $24.01 in gas was not paid.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 36-year-old Muskegon man for driving with a suspended license and no proof of insurance after a traffic stop at 2:28 a.m. Friday near the intersection of M-20 and 192nd Avenue in Newfield Township.
Driving with open alcoholic beverage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 21-year-old Ludington man with possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle after a traffic stop at 3:36 a.m. Saturday on Jebavy Drive near Jagger Road in Hamlin Township.
Driving with open alcoholic beverage, driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 37-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended operator’s license and driving with an open alcoholic beverage container following a traffic stop at 5:28 p.m. Sunday on Anderson Road south of Fountain Road in Victory Township.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 37-year-old Pontiac, Illinois, man for driving with a suspended operator’s license following a traffic stop at 2:44 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Gordon Road in Amber Township.
Driving without a license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 26-year-old Ludington man for driving without a license/never applied and speeding after a traffic stop at 2:58 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Gordon Road in Amber Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 1:52 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Custer and Treml roads in Free Soil Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 11:45 a.m., Friday, on Washington Road east of Morton Road in Riverton Township;
• At 2:17 a.m., Saturday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Darr Road in Custer Township;
• At 9:02 a.m., Saturday, on Quarterline Road north of Modjeski Road in Grant Township.