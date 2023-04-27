Driving without
insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 46-year-old Scottville woman for not having insurance on her vehicle following a stop at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 44-year-old Ludington man for not having insurance on his vehicle following a stop at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday on South Meyers Road near U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 31-year-old Battle Creek woman for not having insurance on her vehicle following a traffic stop at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday on West Polk Road near Comfort Drive in Hart Township.
Driving without license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 39-year-old Shelby man for driving without an operator’s license following a traffic stop at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday on Oceana Drive near Scout Drive in Hart Township.
Driving without license, no insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 38-year-old Fremont man for driving without a license and having no insurance on his vehicle following a traffic stop at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday on M-20 near Oceana Drive in Shelby Township.