Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office was arrested a 31-year-old Grand Rapids man on a warrant at 11:14 p.m., Wednesday, at the Mason County Jail. The warrant alleges theft in a case the Ludington Police Department is investigating. He was lodged in the jail.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a gas drive-off at 10:25 a.m., Wednesday, from the Ludington EZ Mart in the 5900 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Gas in the amount of $26.01 was allegedly taken.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a gas drive-off at 2:10 p.m., Wednesday, from the Airport Shell in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Gas in the amount of $50.01 was allegedly taken.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 30-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 9:41 p.m., Wednesday, at the intersection of Emily and Pere Marquette streets.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 33-year-old Hesperia woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 8:55 p.m., Wednesday, near the intersection of M-20 and Riverview Drive in Greenwood Township.
Driving without license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 51-year-old Muskegon woman for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 10:29 p.m., Wednesday, on Skeels Road near 200th Avenue in Greenwood Township.